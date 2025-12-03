Stranger Things 5 sets Netflix viewing record

In somewhat unsurprising news, Netflix has reported that the return of Stranger Things has set a new viewing record on the streaming platform. Volume 1 of the fifth and final season of the sci-fi juggernaut had the biggest premiere week for an English-language show on the Netflix Global Top 10 with 59.6 million views.

Season 5 reached the Top 10 in all 93 countries tracked, and was #1 in 90 countries following its November 26th debut.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also shared that since production on Season 1 began in 2015, the series has created over 8,000 production jobs across the US and contributed over $1.4 billion (€1.2bn) to the US GDP. The economic impact was highest in Georgia, where the series was primarily filmed, generating over $650 million for the state’s GDP. Georgia was also home to more than 2,000 vendors that pitched in during production. California — which served as the backdrop for Lenora Hills, Eleven’s home away from home — had the second-highest state-level contribution with over $500 million contributed to the Golden State’s GDP.

During production on the final season, Netflix noted that Stranger Things also embraced clean mobile power, reducing Season 5’s overall diesel generator fuel usage by 43 per cent.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 5 (consisting of four episodes) is streaming now. Volume 2 (featuring three episodes) lands on Christmas Day, followed by the series finale on December 31st.