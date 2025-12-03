Italian media alarmed over Big Tech role

Italian media associations have issued an urgent appeal to the government and parliament, warning that the unchecked power of global tech giants is jeopardising their crucial role as guarantors of information and pluralism.

In a joint statement, the associations – bringing together print media and broadcasters (AIE, FIEG and CRTV) – collectively decried the “profoundly altered market dynamics” and the erosion of “healthy competition” brought about by Big Tech companies.

The associations argue that these digital platforms exploit news and creative content produced by publishers without adequately recognising copyright, if at all. This practice, they contend, allows Big Tech to offer free digital services that directly compete with original sources. In exchange, the tech giants amass vast amounts of personal data, which they leverage to monopolise advertising revenue, thereby crippling the financial sustainability of the very entities responsible for original content creation.

Further exacerbating the issue, the media groups highlight the use of “non-transparent algorithms” by Big Tech. These algorithms, they claim, place media in a precarious position of dependency, limiting their ability to directly reach citizens and effectively undermining the principle of free enterprise within the sector.

Adding to the controversy, the associations point out that Big Tech firms frequently claim broad immunity from liability for content on their platforms. They argue that the tech giants often shield behind the banner of “freedom of expression” to justify the theft of intellectual property, the proliferation of fake news, and the masking of sources, while simultaneously evading their specific responsibilities. This stands in stark contrast to publishers, who are legally accountable for everything they publish.

The media associations call for the urgent implementation of policies and regulations designed to “rebalance the market and guarantee a future for the economic, social and cultural value of the Italian publishing industry.” This comprehensive approach would involve coordinated efforts on copyright protection, incentives for sectoral innovation, other support measures, competition policies, tax policies, and the full implementation of European regulations on digital services and markets (DSA and DMA) and artificial intelligence (AI Act).