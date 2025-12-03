Africa Cup of Nations on Channel 4

Channel 4 has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), agreeing a deal with The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF). This agreement marks the first time the tournament will be available to watch for free in the UK.

The AFCON kicks-off on December 21st in Morocco and will see 24 teams contesting 52 matches across nine stadiums. All matches will be live across Channel 4’s network, airing on Channel 4, E4, 4Seven, Streaming and Channel 4 Sport YouTube.

The AFCON 2025 will feature a host of Premier League stars, including Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush representing Egypt, the tournament’s most decorated side. Egypt take on Zimbabwe on December 22nd at 5pm and South Africa on December 26th at 3pm.

Other Premier League stars expected to take part in the tournament include the Manchester United trio of Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon), Amad Diallo (holders Côte d’Ivoire) and Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco); Everton’s Senegalese duo Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye; Fulham’s Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, (both Nigeria); West Ham defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo); Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) and Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou (Côte d’Ivoire).

Pete Andrews, Head of Sport, Channel 4, commented: “Bringing the excitement and drama of the African Cup of Nations exclusively to UK free-to-air television for the first time is such a compelling proposition for Channel 4. So many Premier League stars will be playing in the tournament and having Liverpool legend Mo Salah on Channel 4 on Boxing Day, when traditional Premier League football coverage has been reduced elsewhere, means football fans will still be able to get their thrill of festive fixtures.”

CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba, added: “The agreement between CAF and Channel 4 is historic in many ways and it ensures that the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 will live in each and every household in the UK for the first time in the history of the competition. It affirms AFCON’s position as one of the prime and much sought after assets in global football. On behalf of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, I welcome Channel 4 to the CAF family and we look forward to a successful partnership that will deliver growth for both parties.”

Channel 4’s coverage of the 35th African Cup of Nations is produced by IMG. The rights deal was facilitated in partnership with IMG, CAF’s international media rights and sponsorship agency.