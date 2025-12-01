Channel 4 appoints Nash as Director of Brand & Content Marketing

Channel 4 has appointed Lisa Nash as Director of Brand & Content Marketing. Currently Global Brand Director at Deliveroo, Nash joins in the New Year to lead the development and delivery of brand strategy and content marketing across Channel 4, working in partnership with the Director of Media & Effectiveness.

Nash will oversee all brand and content marketing activity, collaborating with the 4creative leadership team, 4Studio and Commissioning teams. She joins Channel 4 as an accomplished senior marketing leader with extensive experience across blue-chip brands including Lego, Walkers, Durex and Rimmel in addition to agency experience at OMD where she started her career. She replaces Laura Ward-Smith, who has held the role on an interim basis since the summer.

Nash’s appointment forms part of a wider strategy led by Katie Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer, Channel 4, to deepen focus on core marketing-led growth areas – bolstering the team’s ability to create fame for the brand, launch new hit shows and drive views at scale.

Jackson said: “Lisa has worked on some of the world’s biggest and most distinctive brands across the full marketing mix. Her experience in digital-first businesses will help power our journey to becoming a public service streamer whilst maintaining focus on driving a culture of creative excellence. I’d also like to say a huge thank you to Laura Ward-Smith for everything she’s done for Channel 4 over the years, look out for her new novel coming soon!”

Nash added: “As a long-standing fan of both Channel 4’s shows and its iconic brand campaigns, it’s a huge privilege to join the team. I’m excited to lead the brand’s strategy and content marketing and look forward to working with the team to build on the brand’s incredible legacy, continue to create compelling ways to connect with our viewers and reinforce Channel 4’s reputation as a benchmark for creative excellence and distinctive storytelling.”

In August, Jennifer Carey took on the newly created role of Director, Media & Effectiveness, leading Channel 4’s effectiveness agenda while optimising the impact of all Channel 4 owned and paid media. Both Nash and Carey will jointly oversee a team of 70, spanning brand & content marketing, digital & partnerships and creative strategy & media planning.