Brazil: Anti-piracy action takes down 535 websites, streaming app

Brazil’s Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) has carried out the eighth phase of Operação 404 (Operation 404), an action aimed at combating crimes against intellectual property on the Internet.

This is the largest international mobilisation in the country, with the participation of Argentina, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and the United Kingdom. Mexico and the United States followed the work as observers to learn about the methodology used in combating digital piracy.

Audio and video content, such as games and music, were removed. There was also the blocking and suspension of 535 websites and one illegal streaming application, in addition to the removal of thousands of pirated materials from repositories and social networks. In this phase, the focus broadened to reach the financing and monetisation structures of these illegal services.

A total of 44 search and seizure warrants were executed, including four preventive arrest warrants and three arrests in flagrante delicto in various Brazilian states. The aim is to identify and hold accountable the administrators and collaborators of the pirate platforms.

“This operation is a response from the Brazilian State to digital crime. In the current phase, it not only removes illegal content, but directly attacks the infrastructure and financing chain of piracy, showing that the internet is not a lawless territory. We will continue our work rigorously to protect intellectual property and the creative ecosystem,” stated Rodney da Silva, Director of Operations and Intelligence (Diopi) of the National Secretariat of Public Security (Senasp), of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.