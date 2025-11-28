BBC Sport scores La Liga digital clips deal

BBC Sport has secured a new deal to bring football action from La Liga to fans across the UK with a multi-year digital rights agreement for BBC Sport’s social and digital platforms. Starting immediately, audiences will be able to follow the best moments from one of the top-flight Spanish league with BBC Sport delivering key moments from every round.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “Following the announcement of our recent deal with the Bundesliga, we’re thrilled to now bring La Liga clips to BBC Sport’s digital platforms. These additions strengthen our already extensive global football offering and allow us to showcase the stories, rivalries and standout talent from across Europe. As we look ahead to World Cup 2026, this puts us in a fantastic position to bring fans closer to the players and moments that matter – all in one place.”

Keegan Pierce, La Liga’s Director of International Relations, added: “We are pleased to add BBC Sport to our roster of La Liga clips partners in the United Kingdom. Partnering with such a trusted media brand helps us bring the artistry and spectacle of Spanish football to passionate audiences here in the birthplace of our sport. This collaboration marks yet another step in La Liga’s strategy to deliver the very best moments from our clubs and players, week in, week out, via leading platforms around the world.”

With this integration, BBC Sport joins the likes of Premier Sports, Disney+, Goalhanger and Sky Sports in delivering the league’s best moments to fans across digital, social and broadcast.

England stars Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Conor Gallagher all ply their trade in La Liga, alongsied global icons such as Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal and Antoine Griezmann.