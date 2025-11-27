Ofcom updates on Media Act implementation

Ofcom is publishing two updates as part of its ongoing work to implement the Media Act.

The Media Act imposes new standards requirements on streaming services (known as on-demand programme services, or ODPS) which people in the UK watch across a range of platforms and devices. Well-known ODPS services include Disney+, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and Now.

As well as implementing a new Code for content standards on certain streaming services, Ofcom now has a duty to examine how providers protect their audiences with measures such as age ratings, content warnings, parental controls and age assurance.

Accordingly, Ofcom has published a report which assesses whether these audience protection measures (APMs) are sufficient. To compile it, the regulator used its information-gathering powers to understand what APMs services currently have in use, and it commissioned research with audiences to explore how they perceive such measures more broadly.

Separately, and following consultation, Ofcom is publishing its final guidance which Channel 4 must have regard to in fulfilling its duties under the Media Act to ensure fair access, transparency, and competition in its commissioning process.

Specifically, Ofcom’s guidance sets out what should be covered, as a minimum, in Channel 4 Corporation’s annual Statement of Commissioning Policy. This includes information on how it separates its in-house production; handles programme submissions; resolves disputes; and reports on progress year-on-year.