MFE takes 32.9% stake in Impresa

MediaForEurope (MFE) has acquired a 32.9 per cent stake in Impresa, the Portuguese media group, broadcaster of the SIC television networks, and publisher of digital and print publications, including the weekly Expresso.

MFE will now operate in six countries: Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Portugal.

The investment – valued at $20 million (€17.2m) and not a controlling stake – is “based on industrial logic and collaboration with the Balsemão family” said an MFE press release. They are long-standing shareholders of Impresa and the aim is to develop a joint long-term project. The collaboration will commence immediately, encompassing advertising sales and the development of the digital platform.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi, CEO of MFE, commented: “With this operation MFE is expanding its broadcasting and commercial reach to the entire

Iberian Peninsula. Major advertising investors consider Spain and Portugal to be a single market, and thanks to this new partnership with Impresa and Mediaset España, we will further improve our positioning in the European market. Impresa is a family business with a long-standing tradition in the media industry. From today onwards, we will work together to drive new developments forward, combining an entrepreneurial spirit with pragmatism. In fact, we will begin operational collaborations immediately, including advertising sales and the digital platform.”

“MFE’s partnership with Impresa marks another step towards consolidating our European project. With Portugal now added to the list, the Group operates in six countries,” Berlusconi concluded.