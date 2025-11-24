Recce soft launches to combat search fatigue

Recce, a new film & TV recommendation app designed to cure content overload and bring clarity to viewer decision fatigue, has launched. With an intuitive interface, and a community centric approach, Recce serves to help users discover what to watch next in a faster and smarter way.

Audiences spend 7.5 days per year searching for something to watch; this time searching has increased by three days since 2016. Recce delivers a solution, aiming to help people spend less time deciding and more time watching stories that resonate.

Key features include:

Unlike algorithm-driven recommendation engines, Recce is powered by real people, not just viewing data, offering a streamlined experience that can reduce the search for the next great film or boxset.

Rather than flicking between Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and other streaming platforms, Recce gives users a central feed for discovery.

Because entertaining content can be more fun when shared, word-of- mouth reviews give users an opportunity to rate, comment, save favourites, and see what friends or the wider user‑base are watching.

Through a unique rewards system, Recce gives back to its community, acknowledging and compensating users who increase the size of the Recce community.

Recce says its guiding philosophy is ‘It’s not the recommendation, it’s the recommender’ – and market research shows the most trusted recommendations are word-of-mouth. Whether from critics, curators, or your community of fellow viewers, Recce connects users with the people behind the picks.

Jim Irving, Co-Founder of Recce, commented: “We launched Recce because we believe that finding your next favourite film or series should be effortless, not exhausting. Our goal is simple: help viewers spend less time scrolling and more time enjoying TV shows and films they would love to watch. By blending smart tech with a listening ear for viewer habits, Recce is more than an app, it’s your personal guide in the vast streaming realm.”

Recce is now available on App Store and Google Play with full functionality as a soft launch.