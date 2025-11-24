Backscreen launches new Demo experience

OTT platform provider Backscreen has launched an expanded demo access page designed to give media and broadcasting professionals a direct and comprehensive view of its OTT experience. The page now provides access to both the Backscreen Demo App (APK) with Gen Z Mode and a browser-based Demo Website that replicates the full portal interface.

This initiative supports industry teams seeking clear, first-hand understanding of platform behaviour across environments. As OTT services become increasingly complex, decision-makers require immediate visibility into UX logic, responsiveness, and content presentation.

Backscreen Demo allows industry professionals to directly experience cross-generational OTT UX, with a particular focus on mobile-first behaviours shaping today’s younger audiences. The environment demonstrates how short-form, vertical video can be embedded into an operator or broadcaster’s consumer application — a capability growing in importance as viewing time and revenue shift toward platforms offering such formats. According to DPP Market Insights, short-video advertising surpassed 50 per cent of total video ad spend in 2025 and is projected to reach 65 per cent by 2030. The demo access page is available at: https://www.backscreen.com/demo-app.

It offers two complementary evaluation paths:

App Experience (APK Download)

· Installable on Android devices for native testing

· Demonstrates interaction flow, UI timing, and playback behaviour

· Includes Gen Z Mode with Short format viewing and Recap

· Showcases the platform’s cross-generational UX for diverse audiences

Web Portal Experience

· Reflects a full OTT portal with banner carousel, featured rows, and clear content categories

· Shows practical discovery flows: horizontal browsing, title detail pages, and quick previews

· Demonstrates key interaction patterns, responsive layout, and smooth navigation on both desktop and mobile.

For teams looking to explore further, Backscreen also offers the opportunity to request a customised demo, tailored to specific workflows, content setups, or technical objectives, giving organisations a closer look at how the platform can adapt to their own vision.

A Creative Twist to the Demo Experience

To add a lighter, more playful element, the demo also features a series of custom-made movie posters by artist Lucas Lauriano. Users can even turn their favourite artwork into a personal T-shirt, making the experience feel less like a trial and more like a discovery.

Backscreen is a cross-gen OTT platform provider built for broadcasters, publishers, and media brands that demand reach, retention, and results. Backed by Tet, one of the Baltics’ leading telecom companies, and running on EU-secure cloud infrastructure, Backscreen offers enterprise-grade reliability with startup agility.