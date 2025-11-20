Photocall shuttered following action by ACE, DAZN

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the antipiracy coalition, and DAZN, the sports streaming platform, have announced that the operator of Photocall – a website with pirated content hosted from Spain that retransmitted live channels – has agreed to shutter the illicit operation.

Following an investigation conducted by ACE and DAZN, the operator of Photocall was identified and traced to Spain. ACE, a programme led by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), approached the operator and reached a settlement, resulting in the immediate closure of the service, among other terms.

Logging more than 26 million visits in the past year, Photocall provided unauthorised access to 1,127 TV channels from 60 countries, including channels broadcasting live sports content.

“Content theft harms the entire sports ecosystem,” commented Oscar Vilda, CEO of DAZN Iberia. “This illegal service did not offer DAZN channels, but it did redistribute the content of some of our partners – especially MotoGP and Formula 1, as well as Serie A, the NFL, the NHL, and the Women’s Tennis Association, and club channels like Real Madrid TV, Barça TV, and Betis TV. Following the coordinated work of DAZN’s anti-piracy team and ACE, we have safeguarded the value of those rights and ensured that fans can continue to enjoy live sports coverage with the highest quality, at an accessible price, and without facing the risks of malware or fraud.”

Nearly 30 per cent of the site traffic originated from Spain, with over 13 per cent from Mexico, followed by Germany, Italy, and the US at 6 per cent each.

“Deterrence works, and we will continue pursuing illicit operations that transmit live content illegally,” added Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer at the MPA. “Our actions are targeted, proportionate, and designed to protect rights-holders and audiences while maintaining the integrity of live sports and access to legitimate services.”