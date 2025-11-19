Spain: Tarkinia launches TV Home

Tarkinia, a company specialising in television solutions for the hospitality sector through its TV Hotel service, is extending its reach into the domestic market with the launch of TV Home – a new proposition designed to allow households in Spain to access a curated selection of international TV channels.

Aimed principally at the large communities of foreign residents living across Spain, TV Home promises a viewing experience “just like home”, enabling users to watch content in their own language and enjoy the same range of genres found in their countries of origin. The service will be offered through partner companies and, according to Tarkinia, will feature “highly competitive pricing” tailored to each operator’s offering.

The platform provides simple and fully legal access to international content by leveraging digital technology and internet connectivity, further accelerating the transition from outdated satellite systems to modern fibre-based networks.

Pablo Romero, Head of Tarkinia, commented: “This proposal elevates content that has traditionally been relegated to the lower tiers of broadcaster dials—international channels. They deserve attention, care and genuine appreciation.”

Among the flagship packages introduced is the Italy Plan, which brings together major RAI public channels alongside a complete line-up of Italian programming, from magazines and dramas to cinema, children’s shows and sport. The bouquet includes Rai News 24, Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Rai Storia and Rai Scuola, offering an experience akin to that of an Italian household.

The Germany Plan mirrors the standard channel line-up typically found in German homes, combining national public broadcasters, private channels and major international networks. Its programming is delivered through channels such as DAS ERSTE, ZDF, RTL, ProSiebenSat.1, KiKA, ZDFinfo, n-tv, RTLZWEI, tagesschau24 and VOX.

For French residents, the France Plan offers access to France’s key public television services, delivering entertainment, series, films, children’s programming and sports, complemented by 24-hour news coverage. Included in the package are Euronews (French), France 24, France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5, France Info and TV5Monde, the leading francophone network.

Finally, the World Plan bundles a strategic collection of channels from multiple global regions—including Latin America, the Arab world, China, Japan and others—designed for both visitors and long-term residents seeking to stay connected to news and entertainment from their home territories. The line-up features Al Jazeera (English), Africa News, NHK World Japan, CGTN, Caracol Internacional, TV5Monde, CNA Channel News Asia, Euronews (English), Newsmax and RTVI, offering a broad-reaching, globally-minded package.

Tarkinia has stated that additional country-specific plans are expected to be introduced in the near future, with the aim of meeting the needs of even more international communities residing in Spain.