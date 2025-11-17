Virgin Atlantic, Singapore Airlines, Emirates choose Starlink

Three more airlines are reported to have chosen to equip their aircraft with Starllnk-supplied in-flight connectivity.

Virgin Atlantic has already confirmed it has chosen Starlink on its Boeing 787s, Airbus A350s, and A330neos aircraft from Q3 2026. The installations will be complete by the end of 2027.

Singapore Airlines said during its half-year trading results last week that it would adopt Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to further enhance in-flight Wi-Fi experience, although did not confirm who its supplier would be. However, the consensus is that Starlink has won the battle.

Dubai-based Emirates is expected to confirm its adoption of Starlink at the Dubai Air Show (November 17th-21st). Emirates is claimed to be the world’s most profitable airline and has a widebody fleet of about 250 jets, with more than 300 new aircraft on order

British Airways, Qatar Airways, Air France, SAS and United Airlines are among those who have also chosen Elon Musk’s satellite constellation for their aircraft fleets.

British Airways last week announced that all of its passengers would enjoy ‘free’ Starlink connectivity on its aircraft.

One key advantage that Starlink has is its very quick installation time. Engineers say that an aircraft can be fitted with Starlink antennas and equipment within an aircraft’s normal 2-day scheduled maintenance periods.