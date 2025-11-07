British Airways signs Starlink deal

British Airways (BA) has announced its customers will soon benefit from free Starlink connectivity on all BA mainline and Euroflyer flights.

The airline will commence its Starlink rollout in 2026. Once fully fitted, all customers, whichever cabin they’re travelling in, will receive complimentary access to the service for streaming, working and keeping in touch.

Sean Doyle, BA Chairman and Chief Executive, commented: “We’re continuing to focus on transforming our customer experience. Launching Starlink on both our long-haul and short-haul aircraft is game-changing for us and our customers, elevating their experience on board our flights by offering them seamless connectivity from gate-to-gate. Especially on short-haul, this will really differentiate us from our competitors. With our new Wi-Fi powered by Starlink, our customers will be able to enjoy lightning-fast, low-lag internet from the moment they board to the moment they land - even over oceans and remote regions. It’s Wi-Fi that feels like home, even at 38,000 feet.”