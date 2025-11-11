Paramount Skydance first results; Paramount+ price hike

In revealing its first Q3 figures as a combined company, Paramount Skydance has confirmed that the subscription price for Paramount+ will soon increase for US customers.

From January 15th 2026, the Paramount+ Essential will increase in the US by $1 to $8.99 per month and Premium (with Showtime) to $13.99. A yearly subscription (with ads) will rise by $30 to $89.99, and by $20 to $119.99 to $139.99 a year for the ad-free tier. Additionally, free trials will be scrapped. No price rises were outlined for other regions for now.

Paramount Skydance reported Q3 revenue of $6.7 billion (€5.7bn) – a net loss of $257 million. DTC revenue up 17 per cent, traditional TV down 12 per cent and film up some 30 per cent – with the studio saying it plans to release 15 theatrical movies per year from 2026 onwards.

Paramount Skydance also noted that it has raised its cost-savings target to $3 billion, up from $2 billion previously, and has already begun layoffs and asset sales.

A letter to shareholders said: “Nearly 100 days have passed since we launched the new Paramount, and we are pleased with the progress to date. Our goal in bringing together Paramount and Skydance was to honor a company with over a century of storied history and profound cultural impact, while transforming it for the future through investments in exceptional storytelling, innovative technology, and strategic growth opportunities that will shape the next era of entertainment. Today, we are confident we are on the right path – taking the necessary steps to build a stronger, more enduring company for the future.”

“Our conviction stems in large part from owning an extraordinary portfolio of world-class brands and assets, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television Studios, CBS Television Network, CBS Studios, CBS News, CBS Sports, TV Stations and Syndication, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, and Skydance’s Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. This diverse and powerful lineup uniquely positions us to drive future growth and engage expanding audiences around the globe.”

“It also gives us the scale, diversity, and reach needed to thrive amid disruption. Our industry is undergoing a generational transformation, and at Paramount, we are determined not only to adapt, but to lead – competing with the best in media and entertainment. Our vision is to transform Paramount into the global home of world-class storytelling, powered by one of the industry’s most storied studios, the leading broadcast network, and a global, scaled streaming platform that delivers must-watch programming to audiences everywhere. To achieve this, we must ensure our organisation is built to operate at its full potential – equipped with the right tools, resources, and talent, and focused on driving sustainable, long-term growth,” added the letter.

The company expects total revenue of $30 billion in 2026, led by a “healthy acceleration in DTC revenue”.