Kuwait’s FASTtelco, USA’s Frontier climb Netflix ISP Speed Index

In October 2025, 1 per cent of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) saw an increase of 0.4 Mbps, 67 per cent rose by 0.2 Mbps, 31 per cent stayed the same, and 1 per cent decreased by 0.2 Mbps on the Netflix ISP Speed Index – a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime-time Netflix streaming.

Eleven countries and regions were in the top performance tier this month, with the UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and the US all registering an average speed of 3.4 Mbps.

While there were no countries with overall speed gains or losses since September’s results, several had ISPs that showed noticeable changes. In Kuwait, FASTtelco improved from 2.6 to 3.0 Mbps. In the US, Frontier rose from 3.0 to 3.4 Mbps. Chile saw two ISPs make the same jump, with Movistar Fibra and Wom Fiber both reaching 3.4 Mbps. Mexico’s Telmex DSL increased from 2.8 to 3.2 Mbps, and Honduras’ Reytel moved from 2.0 to 2.4 Mbps.

On the flip side, four ISPs saw a decrease of 0.2 Mbps in October. In Kuwait, BOnline dropped from 2.4 to 2.2 Mbps. Pakistan’s KK Networks fell from 2.0 to 1.8 Mbps, while Bolivia’s Digital TV moved from 2.6 to 2.4 Mbps. Vietnam’s FPT Telecom also declined, shifting from 3.0 to 2.8 Mbps.