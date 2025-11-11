ITVX hits 3bn streams in 2025

ITVX has surpassed 3 billion streams for the year to date. The figure was achieved more than three weeks earlier than in 2024, which ITV says is “testament to the accelerated growth of its streaming platform”.

ITV added that its BVoD service has been the #1 commercial BVoD platform in the UK every single month of the last two years, outperforming the ad-tiers of every other broadcaster and global streamer – according to figures from Barb.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, commented: “Hitting 3 billion streams this early in the year is a terrific achievement and proves that ITVX is really delivering for viewers. This milestone – hit three weeks ahead of last year, when we had the Men’s Euros, and before the start of I’m a Celeb… which is always a huge driver – highlights the sheer volume and quality of content we offer for free. From record-breaking drama and reality series that bring in younger audiences, to a massive uplift in Soaps, ITVX is truly established as the must-watch destination for the biggest and best British TV.”

Genre-by-Genre: The Engine of Growth

Drama Dominates

Drama remains the biggest genre on ITVX with 859 million streams (+16 per cent). The genre surpassed last year’s record total in just ten months. ITV has delivered 5 of the top 10 dramas of the year across the market, thanks in part to the successful ‘Drama Drop Sundays’ strategy, offering audiences a new drama boxset every Sunday on the service.

Hit thriller Playing Nice (pictured) became the second most-watched drama ITVX ever, with the final episode alone streamed 6 million times. Furthermore, 45 per cent of viewers who tune in for a Drama Drop Sunday title go on to watch three or more different drama series on the platform.

Reality Resonates with Younger viewers

Reality delivered over half a billion streams this year so far. Love Island, celebrating 10 years on screen, generated over 200 million streams, with another 100 million for Love Island All Stars, successfully driving younger viewers to ITVX.

Big Brother and The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) each saw over 50 million streams, while the new show The Princess Diaries became the most watched reality series on the platform after Love Island with 39 per cent of the audience under 35, on ITVX.

Soaps Strategy Pays Off

The successful release strategy for ITV’s continuing dramas continues to pay massive dividends, with Soaps achieving over 400 million streams and seeing the biggest year-on-year increase of all the genres at +30 per cent. In 2025, new episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale are available to watch first on ITVX each morning, streaming from 7am ahead of their usual broadcast on ITV1.

Entertainment Excels

The Entertainment genre saw a +16 per cent lift. Britain’s Got Talent was the number one entertainment series on ITVX, securing 24 million streams in the first half of the year, a +19 per cent increase on last year. The popular quiz show The 1% Club continued its strength, nearly doubling its streams year-on-year to 21 million.

Free Film Library

This year alone, viewers have enjoyed a catalogue of over 1,000 films so far, establishing ITVX as a genuine destination for cinematic content. The service has offered a breadth of choice in 2025, from iconic franchises like James Bond and Harry Potter to blockbuster hits such as Jurassic World and Star Wars, ensuring the platform delivers free movie viewing for every taste. Streams to films in 2025 are up 26 per cent year to date.

Sport Secures Standout Audiences

Live sport continues to attract significant streaming audiences for specific events. The Women’s Euros Semi-Final was ITVX’s biggest sport audience this year, with over 4 million live streams for that single match. The Six Nations also had its best ever year on ITVX with 16 million streams for the 10 matches shown by ITV, up by nearly a quarter (+24 per cent) on last year.