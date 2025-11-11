Cartoon Classics FAST channels on Freeview

A new 24/7 family-friendly animation channel is now available to UK viewers, as Cartoon Classics — a FAST channel distributed by Global Distribution Services — officially launches on Freeview Channel 214. Produced by Senseof.Media, the channel offers a lineup of classic and contemporary animated programming to 18 million households across the UK.

Global Distribution Services, together with its technical partner Synapse TV, powers over 140 channels across the UK’s Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform. The platform utilises cutting-edge Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) and a fully compliant Consent Management Platform (CMP), aligned with IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF). This ensures compliance with UK data protection standards, delivering a safe, seamless, and high-quality experience for both viewers and advertisers.

Leveraging this expertise and infrastructure, Global Distribution Services now delivers Cartoon Classics, providing high-quality, modern broadcast services that ensure full delivery and distribution — from playout to every Freeview household across the UK. Through this partnership, viewers can now enjoy a dedicated destination for beloved animated entertainment.

Cartoon Classics is a non-stop family destination featuring a curated mix of iconic and modern animation that brings generations together. From legendary series and classic shorts to newer fan favourites, the channel offers something for everyone — from kids (ages 0–12) to parents and grandparents. Designed for co-viewing, Cartoon Classics features more than 500 hours of premium animated programming, with 30 per cent of its content regularly refreshed to ensure there’s always something new for families to enjoy together.

The channel’s carefully curated schedule blends nostalgic favourites with globally recognised hits. From the fearless adventures of Danger Mouse and the high-energy action of Sonic X, to the gothic charm of Count Duckula, there’s something for every taste. Additional highlights include Lego Legends of Chima, Nexo Knights, The Smurfs and many more titles for shared family viewing.

Tanya Kronfli, Founder and Director at Global Distribution Services, said: “We’re proud to launch Cartoon Classics on Freeview Channel 214. This channel celebrates the magic of animation that never grows old and provides a shared family destination for all ages.”

Vlad Grayvoronsky, Head of Business Development at Senseof.Media, added: “Our company has been successfully developing the FAST channel space, currently operating three channels with a monthly audience of over 10 million unique viewers across the US and Latin America, in both Spanish and Portuguese. We are now excited to partner with GDS and Everyone TV to bring Cartoon Classics to families across the UK — to share stories that make everyone smile, laugh, and reconnect through the joy of animation.”

Cartoon Classics is now live on:

Freeview Channel 214

Freely Channel 365