FiberCop, the company running Italy’s most widespread digital network infrastructure, has signed a strategic partnership with FMC GlobalSat and its 100 per cent owned subsidiary MTNSat (MTN), a satellite network operator, to develop hybrid terrestrial-satellite solutions to deliver stable connectivity in remote areas across Italy.

This agreement represents one of the first architectures of its kind developed worldwide over Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks. Altogether, both companies have successfully completed tests with hybrid network architectures that integrate LEO satellite services into terrestrial infrastructures, specifically combining fiber access with LEO satellite backhauling. A fully integrated architecture of this kind has been implemented within a terrestrial network environment using Layer2+PPPoE (a typical protocol for Terrestrial Networks).

Alma Fazzolari, Director of Strategic Governance at FiberCop, commented: “It was an extraordinary moment to witness the first data transfer over a hybrid terrestrial-satellite architecture combining fiber access with satellite backhaul. We were all aware we were experiencing, altogether and with strong team spirit, a historic milestone for the future of telecommunications. This initiative confirms FiberCop’s role as a technology operator for the development of cutting-edge connectivity solutions. The integration of fiber access and satellite backhaul represents a strategic evolution of our infrastructure, allowing us to extend ultrabroadband coverage even in the most logistical and geographically complex areas.”

This initiative creates a platform capable of extending and accelerating high- speed broadband access to remote towns across Italy, more specifically in areas where it is physically challenging to deploy full-terrestrial networks to connect customers.

Emmanuel Cotrel, CEO of FMC GlobalSat/MTN, added: ”This project marks a pivotal moment for both FiberCop and FMC GlobalSat/MTN, and more importantly, for digital connectivity and access in Italy. Thanks to the power of our LEO satellite networks and FiberCop’s leading fiber infrastructure, communities around the country will no longer be limited by the cost or physical barriers of laying fiber in remote terrains.”