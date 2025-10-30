FCC plans further C-band auction

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has circulated a proposal to advance America’s leadership in wireless by seeking comment on auctioning additional mid-band spectrum in the Upper C-Band. The draft Notice of Proposed Rulemaking will seek comment on a range of options, including auctioning up to 180 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.98-4.2 GHz band for next-gen wireless services. The Commission will consider all options within that range, with the ultimate goal of maximising the amount of spectrum to be repurposed as generational aviation safety upgrades occur in the adjacent band.

With this proposal, the Commission says it is taking an important step towards implementing the One Big Beautiful Bill, which requires the FCC to complete a system of competitive bidding for at least 100 MHz in the Upper C-band no later than July 2027. The draft Notice will be voted on by the Commission at its November Open Meeting.

“President Trump has been clear that America is going to lead the world in next-generation technologies,” stated Carr. “That is why the FCC’s Build America Agenda prioritises the work needed to restore US leadership in wireless. And thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, the Commission now has the tools to deliver on that goal. Specifically, the Bill authorises and requires the FCC to auction prime, mid-band spectrum in the Upper C-Band, and my proposal aims to maximise the amount of spectrum available for 5G and 6G services.”

“Restoring America’s leadership position is important. After all, freeing up spectrum drives down prices for consumers, creates jobs, and increases competition. It also plays a vital role in promoting our national security and geopolitical interests. We’ve seen how the Lower C-band powers in-home and high-speed mobile broadband across the country.

“We have no time to spare. The One Big Beautiful Bill requires us to complete an Upper C-band auction by July 2027. So it is now time to start making important decisions on how best to unleash new wireless services quickly in the band. I also want to thank our federal partners, particularly the FAA and NTIA, for their ongoing engagement and constructive input throughout this process.”

In 2020, the Commission successfully auctioned the Lower C-band (3.7-3.98 GHz) for flexible wireless use, bringing enhanced 5G to countless communities. Earlier in 2025, Chairman Carr advanced a Notice of Inquiry seeking stakeholder input on options for building on this earlier success by making more intensive use of the Upper C-band. The draft Notice pushes for the release of more spectrum through an eventual auction in the Upper C-band, by generally applying the existing 3.7 GHz Service rules to any new terrestrial wireless operations, and with any other rules and requirements modeled to the greatest extent possible on the Lower C-band transition.

Specifically, the Notice seeks comment on options for reconfiguring the Upper C-band in the contiguous United States ranging from 180 megahertz (3.98–4.16 GHz) to the congressionally mandated minimum of 100 megahertz (3.98–4.08 GHz) for terrestrial wireless use. In so doing, it seeks comment on how much Upper C-band spectrum, beyond the minimum required, could be repurposed and how the transition could be effectuated. The Notice also seeks comment on ways in which to promote co-existence with adjacent band radio altimeters, as well as on a range of other issues associated with repurposing some portion of the Upper C-band, from competitive bidding procedures for an eventual auction, to licensing, operating, and technical rules for any new wireless services, among other topics.