Nigeria orders MultiChoice to compensate subscriber

A Nigerian high court in Lagos has ordered Multichoice Nigeria Ltd to pay Naira 5 million (about €3,000) as general damages to a subscriber for the wrongful and wilful disconnection of his cable TV subscription.

The court’s verdict delivered by Judge Razak Olukolu, presiding judge, held that the defendant – MultiChoice – acted wrongfully by disrupting the claimant’s active television subscription without justification, despite proof of payment.

The lawsuit marked was instituted by Ben Onuora in 2019, seeking N20 million in general damages. He claimed that he and his family suffered severe inconvenience and emotional distress as a result of the defendant’s incessant disruption of his DStv connection.

The high court also issued “an order directing the defendant to immediately reconnect and restore the claimant’s cable television subscription and to extend the subscription to cover the entire period of the wrongful disconnection”. However, the court’s ruling did not extend to the claimants demand that MultiChoice pay the cost of the action.