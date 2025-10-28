Report: Gaming central to how younger people socialise

With billions in revenues, the gaming industry shows no signs of slowing down, reports Hub. Once considered a niche hobby, gaming now rivals film, TV and music as a dominant form of entertainment – especially among younger consumers.

For today’s players, gaming isn’t just about competition or escape; it’s about connection. Whether teaming up online with friends, exploring shared fandoms, or engaging with beloved franchises across screens, gaming has become a central way this generation experiences culture and community. Hub’s annual Gaming 360 report explores the growing role of gaming in consumers’ entertainment lives. Key findings include:

Younger gamers spend more screen time gaming than TV & movie viewing.

On average, younger gamers 16-24 spend 32 per cent of their weekly screen time on gaming, well above the 19 per cent they spend watching TV & movies. Gaming trails only social media time (40 per cent of weekly screen time) for these gamers.



Gaming central to how younger people socialise and build friendships.

The generational divide between younger and older consumers on gaming is wider than ever.

· Young gamers are four times more likely than older adults to say gaming is their favourite entertainment format, and they are three times more likely to turn to gaming consoles for ‘me time’.

· Gaming with friends is the top preferred content when young people hang out, with 34 per cent of young gamers choosing gaming vs watching movies (23 per cent) or TV (20 per cent). This is twice as high as older people 35+.

In-game brands and IP fuel what gamers watch, play and buy outside the game.

Games like Fortnite are a cultural hub where players often discover new movies, music and brands – fueling cross-media fandom.

· 55 per cent of gamers play titles based on film, TV, comic or toy IP, and 62 per cent are interested in watching shows or films adapted from games.

· 44 per cent say they have downloaded branded, playable content, from top TV, movie and fashion brands.

“These trends on gaming are less about games stealing time from TV viewing, and more about how gaming has changed expectations for how consumers, especially younger ones, prefer to interact with entertainment,” said Jason Platt Zolov, Senior Consultant at Hub and study author. “From connecting with friends, to how brands reach consumers, to how franchises are built, gaming reflects the best ways that fans embrace the content they love.”

These findings come from Hub’s annual Gaming 360 report, based on a survey conducted among 2,549 US consumers age 16-74. Interviews were completed in August 2025.