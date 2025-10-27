IMAX enjoys box office surge

Giant cinema screen specialist IMAX reported its best-ever Q3 numbers, outperforming market expectations. IMAX achieved double-digit revenue growth, record-setting box office, and profits that left analysts impressed.

The company pulled in $106.7 million (€91.7m) in Q3 revenue, a 16.6 per cent rise from last year that easily topped expectations. Operating cash flow hit a record $67.5 million. Global box office tallied an impressive $368 million, up 50 per cent year-on-year, on the back of Hollywood blockbusters, local language hits, and alternative content.

IMAX’s surge reflects a bigger shift: high-end moviegoing is catching on worldwide, with local language films and diverse content driving demand. The company is on target to achieve the top end of its system and equipment installation guidance and could notch a record $1.2 billion in global box office in 2025. As the movie business transforms after the pandemic, IMAX’s global strategy and expanded content lineup could shape the future of premium cinemas.

Its system installations are also generating high-end numbers with full year guidance (150 to 160 screens) and signings of 142 year-to-date have eclipsed full-year 2024 (130).

IMAX’s local language box office – especially in China – stands at $343 million through September — shattering the previous full-year record by more than 40 percent and still with the 4th quarter ahead.

“IMAX is moving into a new position — building to something bigger — and our performance for the quarter and year to date demonstrate we’re breaking out and delivering at a higher level,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “We continue to deliver results that exceed expectations and transcend the broader marketplace – thanks in large part to our unique, diversified global content portfolio spanning Hollywood, local language, music and more. We strategically programmed our network to deliver our best third quarter in history and emphatically demonstrated our differentiation. While Domestic box office declined 11 per cent, IMAX box office grew significantly over the same period – up 29 per cent in the domestic market and 50 per cent globally.”