Data: UK YouTube users watch the least local content

Data from Digital I reveals that YouTube users in the UK watch less local Entertainment, Gaming and News & Politics content on the platform than accounts in other key territories.

Digital i looked at the top 10 YouTube channels, ranked by percentage of total accounts reached, in these three key categories in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the US during H1 2025. In all but one of the six measured countries, these three top 10 lists are led by local YouTube channels, but the UK bucks this trend, favouring US content.

In the UK, only 12 out of those 30 channels (40 per cent) were UK-based, whereas local channels in the other five measured countries all ranged between 25 (83 per cent) and 29 (97 per cent) of their respective top 30 ranked channels.