RTVE, Disney content deal

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has reached a content agreement with Disney that will allow its children’s channel Clan to broadcast a selection of popular Disney Junior series from October 31st.

The line-up will include well-known titles such as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (La casa de Mickey Mouse), Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Spidey y su superequipo), SuperKitties, and Doc McStuffins (Doctora Juguetes). Clan will air a daily programming block, twice a day from Monday to Sunday, aimed at pre-school audiences aged two to seven.

With this partnership, RTVE is aiming to broaden Clan’s appeal among young viewers and offer a range of educational and entertaining content featuring some of Disney’s most recognisable characters.