Prime Video India launches NBA League Pass add-on

Prime Video has announced NBA League Pass, the NBA’s subscription service for streaming live and on-demand games, as an add-on subscription, offering basketball fans the most comprehensive way to follow and enjoy the NBA. This marks the first time NBA League Pass is being made available in India as an add-on subscription on Prime Video.

NBA League Pass gives subscribers access to 1,000+ games each season, including every regular season game, NBA All-Star, NBA Playoffs, NBA Conference Finals, NBA Finals, replays, highlights, and NBA TV at no additional cost. Subscribers can stream games live or on-demand, with plans offering flexibility to customers.

NBA League Pass on Prime Video offers three subscription options tailored to different viewing preferences. The standard League Pass plan, priced at ₹219 (€2.15) per month, provides access to all games along with NBA TV and allows streaming on one device. The League Pass Premium plan, available for ₹329 per month provides access to NBA TV and the ability to stream on up to three devices, offline viewing, and an in-arena feed. For fans who follow a single team, the Team Pass is available at ₹199 per month and offers access to that team’s games on one device.

In addition to this, Prime Members will also have access to select marquee games in the NBA’s 2025–26 regular season made available as part of Prime Membership on the SVoD service in India for the inaugural season of NBA on Prime.

The action tips off on Prime Video on its SVoD service, on Saturday, October 25th, with a blockbuster opening week doubleheader as the New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics at 5am IST, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30am IST.