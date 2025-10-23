Spain: RTVE scores Copa Del Rey rights

RTVE has obtained the rights to the next two editions of the Copa del Rey (2025-26 and 2026-27) in Spain. The first choice matches of the competition can be seen on the group’s channels, as well as on their digital platforms, and the main content on social networks.

The final of last season’s competition, which faced Barcelona and Real Madrid was followed by 7.4 million spectators with a share of 51.6 per cent and the extension of the match approached 8 million audiences and their most watched minute was seen by 8.4 million and had 58.3 per cent. The international signal of that final was produced by RTVE and distributed to more than 150 countries around the world.

According to La Liga, a 15 per cent increase in the value of these rights has been achieved The package that RTVE has acquired consists of the 116 meetings of the competition, except for the final (which is sold independently).

In addition, there are still remaining lots to be marketed on a non-exclusivity basis: Lot 4 (pre-phase matches) and Lots 2, 3 and 5 (party summaries) and Lot 6 (horeca).

The Copa del Rey is the oldest competition in football in Spain and one of the most historic in the sport in our country. It has been played since 1903 and in it take part clubs of the five national divisions and also of modest clubs of territorial divisions.