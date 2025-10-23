BBC World Service, BBC Hausa now on Zeno

Through an extended partnership with Zeno Media, BBC World Service and BBC News Hausa content is now available on Zeno’s global audio platform, Zeno.FM.

Audiences around the world can now access BBC World Service English and BBC News Hausa audio streams on Zeno FM, featuring popular English-language programmes such as The Newsroom, The Documentary and The Climate Question. The BBC News Hausa current affairs programme, Shirin Yamma, will also be available, bringing listeners the latest global and regional news, and deep analysis, alongside listeners’ views.

Ayesha Chowdhury, Senior Manager, Global Digital Partnerships Lead, BBC World Service, commented: “We are excited to grow our partnership with Zeno, expanding our digital reach among English and Hausa-speaking audiences globally. This collaboration helps the BBC World Service engage young, digital listeners, and ensure our trusted journalism is accessible to audiences wherever they are in the world.”

Nikols Latuff, VP of Growth, Zeno Media, added: “Making quality content easily accessible to diaspora communities globally is an important piece to our global mission. We are proud to bring Zeno audiences an even wider selection of high-quality audio programming, now including BBC World Service content, for those who turn to Zeno for connection and trusted storytelling.”