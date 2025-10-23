Arqiva, SES renew capacity deal

SES and Arqiva have signed a multi-year, multi-million contract renewal for satellite capacity on SES’s prime video neighbourhood of 28.2 degrees East.

SES will continue to provide multi-transponder capacity to enable Arqiva to deliver SD and HD channels as well as radio services to its customers in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

SES’s satellites at 28.2 degrees East play a key role in directly delivering a wide range of TV channels to over 10 million TV households in the region.