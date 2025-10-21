Research: AI, curation, third-party data power new era in media buying

Research from Experian, the data and technology company, reveals how agencies are embracing third-party data, AI, and curated strategies to drive a new era in media buying. This shift comes amid a rapidly evolving industry landscape, shaped by tightening privacy regulations, changing consumer behaviour, and the steady decline of third-party cookies.

The study – Media Buying in Transition: What Agencies Must Do Next – shows that 81 per cent of agencies are concerned that relying solely on an advertiser’s own first-party data limits their ability to scale and reach audiences effectively.

In response, more than eight in ten (85 per cent) are looking to reinvigorate third-party data strategies to deliver the breadth, relevance, and impact needed for smarter planning, activation, and measurement. When selecting partners to support this shift, data quality is the top priority, with 83 per cent citing it as the most important factor when choosing a third-party provider.

Curation is also gaining momentum as a strategic response, blending privacy-safe audience and publisher signals to deliver both relevancy and scale. Nearly nine in ten (89 per cent) agencies identify it as a key driver of future media buying. Among those already using curated approaches, 70 per cent report seeing tangible benefits in ROI, performance, and relevance.

Beyond data strategies, agencies are also investing in the tools and frameworks shaping the next phase of media buying. AI is already firmly embedded, with 93 per cent of agencies using it for creative planning, and 85 per cent expecting it to soon drive the majority of planning decisions. However, adoption varies by size with 79 per cent of large agencies use AI for bidding, while only 35 per cent of smaller agencies have followed suit.

Colin Grieves, Managing Director of Experian Marketing Services, Experian UK&I, said: “We’re seeing a clear shift in how agencies approach media buying. There’s a growing confidence in the potential of AI and curation, paired with a renewed focus on data quality and trusted signals. Together, these are now absolutely critical for driving performance and success. As the limitations of advertiser first-party data become more apparent, agencies are turning to smarter, privacy-conscious third-party strategies to regain that scale and precision. Curation is playing a key role here, helping to connect high-quality data with premium publisher inventory in more efficient and measurable ways. What we will find is that agencies that embrace these changes now will be best positioned to lead as the pace of transformation continues to accelerate.”