Research: 45% of US internet homes watch FAST services

Parks Associates reports that 89 per cent of US internet households subscribe to at least one streaming service and 45 per cent watch free ad-based services.

Additionally, the firm reports that 59 per cent of subscriptions across the eight leading SAVoD (subscription ad-based video on demand) services are subscriptions to the basic tier with ads.

“The real battle is shifting to the distribution, discovery, and monetisation of video,” commented Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. “Traditional and digital distribution are converging, with ISPs and connected TV (CTV) platforms emerging as gatekeepers. Consumers don’t see categories anymore — they just want frictionless access. While the early years of streaming were focused on subscriber growth, advertising is becoming the primary growth engine for the video industry.”