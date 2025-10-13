Electric Entertainment signs Librarians deal with Foxtel

Electric Entertainment, the LA-based production and distribution company, and Australia’s Foxtel Group have entered into a distribution agreement that expands Electric’s Librarians franchise in the Australian market.

This means that Foxtel Group’s BINGE entertainment streaming service will be home to the exclusive original The Librarians series of the new spinoff series The Librarians: The Next Chapter including the upcoming second season in 2026. The series will also be available to Foxtel Group’s Foxtel subscription TV subscribers.

The announcement was made at MIPCOM by Nolan Pielak, SVP, International Distribution & Co-Production at Electric Entertainment and Fleur Fahey, Director, Content Acquisitions, Foxtel Group.

Pielak commented: “Electric Entertainment’s brand is built on creating TV franchises that resonate with broad audiences. The Librarians is a prime example, and through our partnership with BINGE and Foxtel, we’re excited to bring this family-friendly franchise back to viewers across Australia.”

The deal includes 42 one-hour episodes from all four seasons of the original The Librarians series, starring Noah Wyle, Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and John Larroquette. The Librarians: The Next Chapter, the new spin-off series, consists of 24 one-hour episodes from Season 1 and Season 2, starring Callum McGowan, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris and Bluey Robinson. Christian Kane guest stars.

Fahey said: “The Librarians franchise delivers the kind of fantasy content our audiences love to watch. It combines adventure, science fiction, comedy, and action in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. The Librarians adds to our extensive content offering, fueled by an exceptional library of the biggest hits, beloved franchises and fresh new shows.”

