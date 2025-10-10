Channel 4 streaming minutes up 36% YoY

Channel 4 has posted its best-ever day on record for streaming views (October 7th), and reports it was the biggest streamer among commercial broadcasters for 16-34 viewing in September (460million viewer minutes).

According to BARB data, Channel 4 streaming viewer minutes grew by 36 per cent year on year in September, putting it ahead of all other streamers.

More than 6 billion viewing minutes were driven across the month of September by an Altogether Different Channel 4 line up including The Great British Bake Off, The Inheritance, Made In Chelsea, Celebs Go Dating, Hollyoaks, Educating Yorkshire, Taskmaster, Four In a Bed and Married At First Sight UK.

Among all commercial broadcasters this year, Channel 4 remains the most upmarket streamer (58 per cent of audience via ABC1s) and joint youngest streamer (23 per cent of audience via 16-34s). In addition, young people now watch 52 per cent of their Channel 4 viewing via streaming – a greater proportion than any other commercial broadcaster.

Four Channel 4 shows – Educating Yorkshire (pictured), The Great British Bake Off, Taskmaster and Married At First Sight UK – were in the top seven most-watched programmes among 16-34s in terms of viewer minutes among commercial streamers in September, amassing more than half a billion (599 million) 16-34 viewer minutes combined.

The performance caps a record-breaking September for Channel 4 as it posted its biggest ever week for audiences. Across the month of September, viewer minutes totalled 6.7 billion, up an aforementioned 36 per cent year on year. The week commencing September 29th was Channel 4’s biggest week on record in terms of views (42.5 million) to its app for small and big screens. Meanwhile, October 7th saw Channel 4 enjoy its biggest streaming day on record with 7.7 million views via its app for small and big screens, beating the September 30th record of 6.9 million.

Channel 4 continues to underline the unique appeal of linear to viewers and advertisers, with successes in September including The Great British Bake Off ranking as the number one title across commercial TV in 2025 among 1,634 audiences (averaging 1.1 million viewers). Meanwhile, Gogglebox won its Friday 9pm linear slot among all broadcasters across September, running with an average of 3 million linear viewers, and Educating Yorkshire winning its linear slot for youngs for five weeks in a row taking a 33 per cent share among 1634 audiences.

Ian Katz, chief content officer, Channel 4, commented: “Channel 4’s super September has been powered by a sparkling slate of new and established titles that underscore the originality and appeal of our shows, particularly with younger audiences. From bold reality formats and fearless factual entertainment to cutting-edge drama and agenda-setting documentaries, we’re delivering across every genre – and doing so with a distinctively Channel 4 voice. This is what sets us apart and keeps audiences coming back.”