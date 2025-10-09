ITVX Premium now on Prime Video UK

ITVX Premium is now available in the UK as an add-on subscription via Prime Video for £5.99 per month. Customers who subscribe to ITVX Premium via add-on subscription will have access to ITVX’s current slate, including titles on ITV1, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, and ITV Quiz, all directly available in one app.

ITVX Premium offers access to a large range of popular titles across ITV’s slate of drama, entertainment, reality and more, including Love Island, Cold Water, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Frauds. ITVX Premium subscribers can watch new episodes and live sports in line with their original release on ITVX, with ads, or experience the titles on-demand, post-airing, without ads.

“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app” commented Siena Pakington, Country Manager, Prime Video UK. “We’re so excited to continue expanding that collection by bringing on the ITVX Premium channel, which will provide a plethora of new series and movies to our Prime Video customers here in the UK.”

Akhila Khanna, Director of Distribution at ITV, added: “We’re thrilled to have ITVX Premium join the channels line up on Prime Video, extending the ad-free subscription experience of our service to Prime Video Customers.”

ITVX joins the likes of Apple TV+, MGM+, Paramount+ and TNT Sport in Prime Video’s collection of add-on subscriptions.