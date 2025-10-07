Research: 41% of Gen Z shares data for convenience

Four in ten (41 per cent) of Gen Z in the UK say they are willing to share personal data to enable faster, personalised, or seamless online experiences, according to new research from European privacy tech leader, Usercentrics. In contrast, just 29 per cent of Baby Boomers report the same. While 74 per cent of Boomers feel like they have become “the product” for online services, only 51 per cent of Gen Z agree.

This pragmatic stance positions Gen Z as the ‘convenience-first generation’ – more willing to share their data when the trade-off delivers real value online, according to a report from Sapio Research.

Digital trust divides generations

Based on a survey of 2,000 consumers in the UK, the research highlights a generational flip in digital trust. Gen Z doesn’t place their trust where older generations do – for them, familiarity slightly outweighs authority. Among Gen Z, 38 per cent say they trust social media platforms with their personal data. By contrast, just 37 per cent trust government institutions, the lowest level among all generations. Baby Boomers show the reverse trend: 71 per cent trust government institutions with their data, while only 4 per cent say the same of social platforms. Gen X sits in between, with 16 per cent placing trust in social media.

Privacy redefined: What counts as ‘sensitive’ is shifting



What younger consumers want to protect is changing. While Boomers focus on safeguarding ‘hard data’ such as phone numbers, login information and health records, Gen Z is most concerned about keeping location data and personal attributes like age and gender private. These differences point to a more nuanced privacy landscape where a one-size-fits-all approach no longer works.

“Gen Z is more willing than any other generation to share their data but they’re not naïve about it,” said Adelina Peltea, CMO at Usercentrics. “They’re making active choices about who to trust and when to share, and that creates a new responsibility for brands. If you win their trust, you can win their loyalty — but only if you lead with transparency from the very first click.”

AI: The trust test

Artificial intelligence is accelerating the need for clear, ethical data practices. While Gen Z is the most open to sharing data for AI, 57 per cent of all consumers remain uncomfortable with their data being used to train AI models – and 49 per cent trust AI less than they trust humans with their personal data.

Transparency still rules

Despite generational differences, consumers largely agree on the foundations of digital trust. Transparency, security guarantees, and clear explanations of how data will be used remain the top three drivers of digital trust across all age groups.

For advertisers, this means understanding that Gen Z’s expectations around convenience, transparency and control will shape how they engage with digital experiences.

“This is a pivotal moment for brands,” commented Adelina Peltea, CMO at Usercentrics. “The next wave of digital engagement will be built on consented data. The brands that win will be the ones that make privacy understandable, valuable, and part of the user experience — not a legal afterthought.”