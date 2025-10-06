AST SpaceMobile connection will work indoors

Scott Wisniewski, AST SpaceMobile’s (AST) president used a Bloomberg Businessweek TV interview on October 2nd to explain in some details how tests of its satellite to ground transmissions were going. Wisniewski said that AST’s signals would cope with “one wall” of a premises or inside a car. He told Bloomberg that a user simply would not know they are connected to a space network.

“We depend on connectivity so much, and it’s very important that the phone just works, whether it’s for convenience, peace of mind, or emergencies. There’s only one way to get broadband capabilities from space and that’s with a big satellite. And we have the biggest,” he added.

He said that what was key to the AST offering was to work seamlessly with “the 6 billion mobile phones in user’s pocket” and that “we are in a brand-new market”.

“With the largest commercial satellites in low Earth orbit, over 50 mobile operator partnerships worldwide, and a comprehensive spectrum strategy that combines our own spectrum and partner spectrum, we are rapidly building a future where everyone, everywhere, has access to strong, reliable broadband connectivity from space,” he continued.

AST has more than 50 cellular partners around the globe ready to introduce services throughout 2026 and 2027 and says it has some 3 billion potential customers in those cellular networks.

AST Major Partners:

· AT&T

· Verizon

· Vodafone

· Bell Canada

· Rakuten

· Saudi Telecom

· Telefonica

· Telecom Argentina

· TIM

· Zain

· Orange

· VI

· Claro

· America Movil