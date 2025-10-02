A new source of subscribers for streaming platforms: Anti-Piracy technology that finds pirates in the real world

Streaming platforms have long struggled with a fundamental problem: anti-piracy efforts have become an expensive game of whack-a-mole. Every piece of content removed from illegal platforms reappears within hours, sometimes minutes, creating an endless cycle that drains resources without delivering lasting results. Warezio’s new anti-piracy technology promises to break this cycle through a different approach. Rather than only simply removing illegal content, it combines new built-in mechanisms in streaming platforms with real-world identification capabilities.

Streaming platforms implement this solution into their web applications, mobile applications, and backend systems, making it harder for less technically savvy pirates to obtain content. Subsequently, when a pirated copy is found, not only is a request sent to remove the content, but an attempt is also made to identify the perpetrator.

This means that Warezio focuses on identifying the actual individuals who repeatedly pirate content, thereby preventing further piracy. Rather than pursuing the endless cycle of blocking websites that can quickly reappear, this approach targets the root source of infringement – the people who consistently upload and distribute copyrighted material.

“Pirates think they are safe. They consider piracy an easy and secure source of income. They don’t realise that the Internet is no longer the completely anonymous place it once was,” says Jakub Hájek, CEO of Warezio.

Warezio argues that many individuals who consume pirated content represent potential paying customers who are already demonstrating interest in specific content but have chosen illegal alternatives for various reasons. The ability to convert existing content consumers could provide a more cost-effective and targeted approach to subscriber growth. Rather than casting a wide net hoping to catch interested viewers, platforms could focus their efforts on individuals who have already demonstrated engagement with their content. Warezio therefore does not see pirates as enemies, but as a target audience and an opportunity.

Warezio could represent a significant shift in how the streaming industry approach both security and growth. Traditional methods of attracting new subscribers require substantial upfront investments with uncertain returns. Content acquisition costs continue to rise, while marketing expenses often yield diminishing effectiveness as audiences become increasingly fragmented across platforms.

