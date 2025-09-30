Pluto TV launching Pluto Snooker 900 channel

Pluto TV, the free streaming platform, is launching new snooker channel Pluto Snooker 900. Snooker fans in the UK, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland can tune in to all the table action from October 6th.

The channel, which will initially broadcast 18 hours a week of live snooker, will be the first dedicated snooker channel of its kind and the new home of Snooker 900 – a 15-minute format built for today’s streaming generation. Created by Jason Francis, Snooker 900 brings a fresh twist to TV snooker. With just 15 minutes on the table, a 20-second shot clock, ball in hand for fouls, and a sudden-death blue-ball shootout for ties, it aims to deliver drama and excitement.

Alongside live snooker, the channel will feature classic matches from the archives, giving fans the chance to relive legendary moments from the sport’s history. Viewers will also be able to watch episodes of Ronnie O’Sullivan’s coaching series, The Rocket Method, offering insight into the mindset and techniques of some of the game’s greatest ever player. The channel will also highlight games between women, juniors and disabled players, offering a diverse slate of content for snooker fans.

The channel launches with a ‘Legends Week’ spotlight that will feature snooker stars including Jimmy White, Ken Doherty and Michaela Tabb.