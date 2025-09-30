Pluto TV launching Pluto Snooker 900 channel
September 30, 2025
By Nik Roseveare
Pluto TV, the free streaming platform, is launching new snooker channel Pluto Snooker 900. Snooker fans in the UK, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland can tune in to all the table action from October 6th.
The channel, which will initially broadcast 18 hours a week of live snooker, will be the first dedicated snooker channel of its kind and the new home of Snooker 900 – a 15-minute format built for today’s streaming generation. Created by Jason Francis, Snooker 900 brings a fresh twist to TV snooker. With just 15 minutes on the table, a 20-second shot clock, ball in hand for fouls, and a sudden-death blue-ball shootout for ties, it aims to deliver drama and excitement.
Alongside live snooker, the channel will feature classic matches from the archives, giving fans the chance to relive legendary moments from the sport’s history. Viewers will also be able to watch episodes of Ronnie O’Sullivan’s coaching series, The Rocket Method, offering insight into the mindset and techniques of some of the game’s greatest ever player. The channel will also highlight games between women, juniors and disabled players, offering a diverse slate of content for snooker fans.
The channel launches with a ‘Legends Week’ spotlight that will feature snooker stars including Jimmy White, Ken Doherty and Michaela Tabb.
Olivier Jollet, EVP and GM International Pluto TV, commented: “We’re excited to launch Pluto TV’s first-ever dedicated snooker channel with the support of the legend Ronnie O’Sullivan- an exclusive destination for fans of this iconic sport. As pioneers in the FAST space, we’re proud to lead the way in redefining how niche/new sports are distributed and experienced, setting a trend that’s shaping the future of free streaming.”
Jason Francis, Creator of Snooker 900, Snooker Legends and the World Seniors Snooker Tour, said: “When I came up with Snooker 900, the dream was to create a format that could bring snooker to a new generation while still thrilling the purists. To see it now become the focus of the first dedicated snooker channel on Pluto TV – and to have Ronnie O’Sullivan backing it – is beyond anything I imagined.”
O’Sullivan, added: “Snooker has been my whole life, but sometimes I look around and wonder where the next bright, young superstar is going to come from. Young players don’t always get the chance to play under the lights or in front of the cameras, and that’s why Snooker 900 is so important. This channel gives them a proper stage, whether it’s women, juniors or disabled players, and puts real money back into the amateur game. For me, it’s about giving back and helping to inspire the next generation while showing fans a faster, more exciting way to enjoy the sport.”