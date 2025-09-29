Cavanagh named Comcast co-CEO

Comcast has named Mike Cavanagh co-CEO, joining Brian Roberts at the head of the communications conglomerate. Cavanagh was previously president of the group, and effectively ran NBCUniversal. He joined Comcast as CFO in 2015.

Cavanagh’s new post starts On January 1st 2026 and he will also join the Comcast board of directors. Roberts will remain as chairman and co-CEO.

“Since joining Comcast a decade ago, Mike has proven himself to be a trusted and collaborative leader,” said Roberts. “He is the ideal person to help lead Comcast as we manage the pivot we are making to drive growth across the company. Mike and I work seamlessly together, and I am thrilled to be partnering with him as Co-CEO and with the rest of our talented management team, for years to come.”

“Comcast is a special company with exceptional businesses and an incredible team. It is an honor to work with Brian and the entire Comcast NBCUniversal leadership team during this exciting and transformative time in our industry,” added Cavanagh.

The promotion of Cavanagh is unusual in as much as Comcast is a family-controlled company, having been founded by Brian Roberts’ father Ralph Roberts more than 60 years ago. Brian succeeded his father in 1990. Brian Roberts’ son Tucker Roberts is also an employee of Comcast, in its Spectator division, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers NHL team and the Wells Fargo Center.