Research: 20% of US adults get news from TikTok

A fifth of US adults now regularly get their news from TikTok, up from just 3 per cent in 2020, reports Pew Research. During that span, no social media platform studied by the research centre has experienced faster growth in news consumption, a

TikTok is primarily known for short-form video sharing and is especially popular among teens – 63 per cent of whom report ever using the platform. But it has also become a popular news source for young adults. According to Pew Research, 43 per cent of adults under 30 say they regularly get news the platform, up from 9 per cent in 2020.

Adults ages 30 to 49 have also increasingly been getting news on TikTok: A quarter now say they do so regularly, up from just 2 per cent five years ago. Much smaller shares of adults ages 50 to 64 and 65 and older say they regularly get news there (10 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, as of this year).

When looking at adult TikTok users specifically, news consumption has also increased sharply in recent years. More than half of TikTok users (55 per cent) now say they regularly get news on the platform, up from 22 per cent in 2020. TikTok is now on par with several other social media sites – including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Truth Social – in the share of its adult users who regularly get news there.