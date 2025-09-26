Report: 41% surge in DDoS attack volumes

Gcore, the edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, has announced the findings of its Q1-Q2 2025 Radar report into DDoS attack trends.

DDoS attacks have reached unprecedented scale and disruption in 2025, and businesses need to act fast to protect themselves from this evolving threat. The report reveals a significant escalation in the total number of DDoS attacks and their magnitude, measured in terabits per second (Tbps).

Key insights from Q1-Q2 2025

Attack volumes increased by 41 per cent compared to Q1-Q2 2024, evidencing dangerous long term growth trends predicted in prior Radar reports.

The largest attack peaked at 2.2 Tbps in Q1-Q2, surpassing the 2 Tbps peak recorded in late 2024.

DDoS attacks are becoming longer in duration but more harmful.

Attackers are shifting focus to financial services and tech, with tech overtaking gaming as the most targeted sector.

DDoS attacks at the application layer have increased by 10% from Q3-Q4 2024 to Q1-Q2 2025.

The total number of DDoS attacks climbed from 969,000 in H2 2024 to 1.17 million in H1 2025.

Andrey Slastenov, Head of Security at Gcore, commented: “The latest Gcore Radar should be a wake-up call to businesses across all industries. Not only is the number and intensity of attacks increasing, but attackers are expanding the scope of their attacks to reach an increasingly wide range of sectors. Businesses must invest in robust DDoS detection, mitigation, and protection to prevent the financial and reputational impact of an attack.’’

Recent data reveals a shift toward longer, more sustained assaults

Attacks shorter than 10 minutes have decreased by about 33 per cent, while those lasting between 10 and 30 minutes have nearly quadrupled. While previous reports highlighted the dominance of very short, intense DDoS attacks, this change indicates that attackers are adapting to the improved automatic detection and mitigation systems employed by companies to handle brief attacks. By extending attack durations, threat actors can circumvent these temporary defence thresholds, cause more extensive damage, and test infrastructure resilience over time.

Multi-vector attacks have also increasingly become a preferred tactic of attackers. By masking malicious activity within seemingly legitimate traffic, attackers complicate detection and extend their window to cause damage. This shift toward more sophisticated attacks underscores the need for an equally layered defense approach that anticipates attacker strategies and protects critical digital assets holistically.

Increased attacks toward vulnerable sectors

Gaming is no longer the dominant target it once was. Its share of total DDoS attacks has dropped significantly (30 per cent in the last year). This notable decline suggests attackers are shifting focus to other sectors such as tech (attacks increased 15 per cent) and financial services (attacks increased 15 per cent). These sectors are favorable targets because they may be less protected against threat actors and have higher disruption potential.



Domino Effect

Hosting providers, in particular, have become prime targets due to their role supporting SaaS, e-commerce, gaming, and financial clients. An attack on one hosting provider can have dangerous ripple effects: massive service outages and reputation damage to dozens of dependent companies.

The geographical distribution of DDoS attacks

With a presence that spans six continents, Gcore can accurately track the geographical sources of DDoS attacks. Gcore derives these insights from the attackers’ IP addresses and the geographic locations of the data centers where malicious traffic is targeted.

Although the US and the Netherlands remain top sources for attacks (as found in previous Radar reports), Hong Kong is a new source of threats. Hong Kong now accounts for 17 per cent of all network-layer and 10% of application-layer attacks. These findings indicate that attackers are expanding into emerging areas, highlighting the need for proactive and adaptive defenses across diverse regions.

New attack origins

The rapid increase in application layer attacks (28 per cent to 38 per cent from Q3-Q4 2024 to Q1-Q2 2025) also reveals an overall trend toward multi-layered attacks targeting web application and API vulnerabilities, which particularly impact sectors with a high degree of customer interaction (ranging from e-commerce and online banking to logistics and public services).