MFE profit up 24% in H1

Italy-based broadcasting group, MFE-MediaForEurope, has reported a 24 per cent annual growth in net profit for the first half of 2025, to €130.2 million. Even when excluding the impact of the investment in Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1, adjusted net profit remained positive at €80.7 million. Consolidated net revenues in the same period dipped 2.7 per cent to €1.44 billion, while EBIT also declined, by 22.5 per cent, to €105.6 million.

Total operating costs remained consistent at €1.33 billion. The company also improved its financial position, with net financial debt dropping to €620 million and free cash flow growing by 13.9 per cent to €254.4 million.

Advertising revenues were nearly stable at €1.42 billion (-0.7 per cent). In Italy, gross advertising revenue increased to €1.06 billion (+2.6 per cent), outperforming a slightly declining overall advertising market. Conversely, Spain saw a 7.9 per cent decrease in gross advertising revenue to €363 million.

Looking ahead, MFE anticipates substantial growth in Italian advertising sales in July and August, while Spain’s market remains weak. The Group expects its performance to align more with last year’s figures in the coming months, aiming to maintain strongly positive consolidated operating results, net results, and free cash flow for the full year.

The final quarter will also see the line-by-line consolidation of ProSiebenSat.1’s results, where MFE now holds 75.67 per cent of economic interests and voting rights, though the German Group’s results may be impacted by ongoing economic and advertising market difficulties.

CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi highlighted these results as the tenth consecutive positive half-year for MFE, demonstrating strong profit growth and providing the company with the foundation to pursue its goal of becoming Europe’s leading TV and media player.