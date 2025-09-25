Viaplay acquires 20 titles from SkyShowTime

Viaplay Content Distribution, the international content sales division of Viaplay Group, has signed a deal with SkyShowtime granting Viaplay international distribution rights for a slate of titles from across Europe. The deal includes 20 dramas, thrillers, comedies, and documentaries.

“We’re proud to be working with SkyShowtime to bring some of Europe’s most creative talent and compelling stories to even more audiences around the world,” said Vanda Rapti, EVP Viaplay Select & Content Distribution Viaplay Content Distribution. “From festival-winning dramas to bold new voices, these series have already proven their quality at home – now we’re excited to bring them to international buyers seeking premium content with global appeal.”

The acquired titles are:

Drama, Crime, Thriller & Action

– Beartown (Sweden) – A powerful drama about a small town shattered by scandal, adapted from an internationally bestselling novel.

– Beforeigners S1 & S2 (Norway) – A high-concept time-travel thriller exploring what happens when the past collides with the present.

– Hackerville (Germany/Romania) – A cyber-crime thriller where a German investigator clashes with Romanian hackers, mixing digital warfare with family secrets.

– Kamikaze (Denmark) – A bold, cinematic coming-of-age journey that won Best Actress at Series Mania (pictured).

– Success (Croatia) – A gripping character-driven thriller created by Oscar-winning director Danis Tanović.

– The Informant (Hungary) – A tense Cold War spy drama, winner of Best TV Series at the Hungarian Motion Picture Awards.

– The Sleepers (Czech Republic) – A taut Cold War spy drama set during the Velvet Revolution.

Comedy & Romance

· Foodie Love (Spain) – An intimate romantic drama from award-winning auteur Isabel Coixet.

· Lust (Sweden) – A bold dramedy about friendship, female desire and midlife reinvention.

· Dafne and the Rest (Spain) – A fresh, queer-identity comedy-drama.

· No Activity (Spain) – A witty crime-comedy adapted from the hit Australian format.

· One Way or Another (Spain) – A heartfelt comedy about friendship and belonging in Madrid.

· Ruxx (Romania) – A sharp, character-driven drama about love, work, and modern life in Bucharest.

· Still Here (Poland) – A wry comedy-drama about love, loss and finding meaning in middle age.

· The Winner (Slovakia) – A political dramedy about a former prime minister juggling power games, family turmoil, and life after office.

· Tuff Money (Romania) – A darkly comic heist drama where two ordinary men are roped into the robbery of the century.

· Welcome to Utmark (Norway) – A quirky dark comedy set in a remote Nordic town full of eccentric locals, love, and betrayal.

Documentary, Travel & True Crime

· Pray, Obey, Kill (Sweden) – A chilling true-crime docuseries uncovering a small-town cult murder that shocked Sweden and drew global attention.

· Czech It Out (Czech Republic) – A heartwarming father-daughter travelogue.