SES Satellite Ibérica to launch Astra HD+ in Spain

SES Satellite Ibérica, a subsidiary of SES, is finalising the launch of a new satellite television service in Spain under the brand Astra HD+. The platform is set to roll out in the coming weeks.

At launch, Astra HD+ will offer around 26 HD TV channels which will be free of charge until early next year. The line-up will include all Spanish DTT channels, complemented by up to 17 international channels that are already available via standard satellite installations used by Movistar Plus+. Unlike the current setup, Astra will integrate these channels directly into the platform’s channel line-up, making them easier for viewers to tune in and access.

A key highlight of the service will be the inclusion of La 1 UHD, the UHD feed of RTVE’s flagship channel, according to Mundoplus.tv. In the future, additional UHD broadcasts from Antena 3, Telecinco, and RTVE’s La 2 are expected to join the offering as they launch regular transmissions.

SES has already been transmitting test signals via the Astra satellite at the 19.2°E orbital position in recent weeks. The company will reuse three transponders previously operated by Movistar Plus+ until late 2023. The designated frequencies will be 11009-V MHz and 11407-V MHz, both in vertical polarization. Using DVB-S2 and MPEG-4 compression, each transponder will be able to carry approximately eight HD channels.

According to Mundoplus.tv, Astra HD+ will initially be available through a PCMCIA card compatible with satellite receivers equipped with a CI+ slot, as well as televisions with an integrated satellite tuner. Later this year, SES plans to introduce its own Astra TV set-top box.

For many viewers in Spain – particularly those in rural areas or regions with limited fiber or internet coverage – the launch of Astra HD+ could restore access to HD channels that Movistar Plus+ discontinued via satellite.