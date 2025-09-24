SES: Management changes in Germany

HD+ is supplied both to the SES direct-to-home satellite users as well as on an IPTV service.

Müller-Vondey will step down from his role at HD Plus on September 30th. “Andreas has played a decisive role in shaping HD+ since 2010. We appreciate Andreas for his commitment over the past 15 years, and wish him all the best for the future,” sid Deepak Mathur, President Media Vertical at SES. “As TV and video consumption patterns evolve, the strategies of TV broadcasters and hardware manufacturers are also changing. We believe a closer integration between SES in Germany and HD Plus will bring valuable opportunities for TV broadcasters, content providers and consumers.”

HD Plus is a wholly owned subsidiary of SES established in 2009. It markets the product HD+, which offers a range of HD and Ultra HD channels receivable in Germany via SES’s Astra satellite system. Over 16 million TV households in Germany receive their TV programming via Astra satellites. HD+ offers consumers in Germany access to HD television and numerous TV services via satellite and IP.