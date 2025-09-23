Germany: Sony, Little Dot Studios launch new YouTube channels

Sony Pictures Entertainment Germany has partnered with Little Dot Studios to launch and manage a suite of six new German-language YouTube channels.

The new channels will be rolled out in a phased launch, with the first channel, Absolute Action – featuring crime, thriller and western movies, now live. The remaining five channels: Comfy Movies – a movie channel featuring comedy, drama, romcoms and family-friendly content; Retro Gems – a nostalgic series channel; CineCult Reloaded – a movie channel featuring sci-fi, fantasy, mystery and horror classic; Making Legends – a history channel; and Throwback Series – a series channel featuring iconic TV shows, will follow in the coming weeks. In total, the media library comprises over 1,000 films and numerous series with more than 2,000 hours of content.

The Little Dot Studios team based in Germany will be responsible for the end-to-end channel management, from strategic planning and content curation to daily publishing and community management, with a core focus on monetising content and tapping into new target groups in the DACH region.

Nils Franck, Managing Director of Little Dot Studios Germany, commented: “With Sony Pictures Television, we are working with one of the world’s largest and most renowned media companies. This partnership enables us to leverage our expertise in YouTube channel management and development in a targeted manner and expand the reach and success of this first-class content in the German-speaking market.”