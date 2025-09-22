ITV launches birthday pop-up FAST channel

ITVX is opening up a world of archive ITV footage for viewers to revel in to mark ITV’s 70th anniversary – including previously unseen versions

of enduring entertainment shows, classic comedy, new archive content and hours of full-length ITV news coverage of historic news events.

From now until the end of the year, viewers seeking a nostalgic TV hit will be able to find all of this content and a pop-up FAST channel

on a dedicated rail on the ITVX homepage, which will also link through to a portal featuring collections curated by decade and genre.

The pop up FAST channel features some of the most popular ITV shows from across the decades and reimagines a classic ITV Schedule, where weekdays feature zones such as Funny Afternoons, All Out Action and Classic Soaps, with classic detective dramas in Crime Fighter Evenings, and the likes of Bad Girls and Footballers’ Wives in ITV Lates.

Viewers can enjoy lazy Retro Kids Mornings, with quizzes and entertainment shows playing as part of ITV’s Big Night In on Saturday nights, classic World In Action documentaries airing in the News Headlines zone, and iconic dramas in the Sunday Night Drama zone.