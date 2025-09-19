TikTok, La Liga renew partnership

TikTok and La Liga, the Spanish football league, have announced the renewal of their partnership agreement, maintaining the platform’s role as a priority partner for innovation in digital content for the competition.

The renewal of the agreement will see La Liga continue to offer exclusive content designed specifically for TikTok’s ecosystem – including key moments from competition, and a look behind the scenes of Spanish football.

The collaboration will also be extended to users in 28 countries around the world. This means that fans in these countries can enjoy experiences including in-app hubs and hashtags, allowing users to follow the latest news – from unique match perspectives to iconic club moments – while match days will feature real-time content.

“Spanish football reaches a global audience on TikTok, this year our partnership will expand that global community allowing fans and new viewers to celebrate and enjoy amazing match action from some of the best clubs in the world,” commented Rollo Goldstaub, Global Head of Sports Partnerships at TikTok. “We’re proud to partner with LALIGA to offer unique sports product solutions that will drive tune in to broadcaster’s live matches around the world and create experiences that allow our global community to engage with their favorite clubs and players on a more interactive level.”

Alfredo Bermejo, LALIGA’s Digital Strategy Director, added: “This collaboration with TikTok strengthens our commitment to bringing La Liga closer to fans around the world. It is a partnership that enables us to deliver innovative and engaging content, connect with new generations, and continue consolidating our growth in international markets. We’re leveraging surfaces like the La Liga Detail Page and Search Hub to drive tune in conversion to local broadcasters.”