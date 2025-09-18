Nandy: “The government believes in the BBC”

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has suggested the forthcoming BBC Charter Review is an opportunity to futureproof the BBC so it thrives not just for the next decade but well into the next century, and confirmed that the Government supported regulator Ofcom’s recommendation that Public Service Media content should be prominent on major video sharing platforms and on fair commercial terms.

Delivering a keynote speech at the RTS Conference in Cambridge, Nandy said the nation could choose to invest in great entertainment and culture that brings us together, provides those shared national moments, provokes us and makes us think.

“We already have the foundations to build that future,” she asserted. “In Britain we have a unique strength – a strength that is the envy of people across the world, that underpins our whole broadcasting ecosystem. That is our public service media, which provides us with higher levels of trust, higher quality debate, greater intolerance for corruption and shared national moments – in short, one of the most valuable tools we have to empower our citizens to help us understand one another and make our own informed choices – whatever those choices may be.”

She noted that Ofcom had warned this “vital” part of the national culture is under threat. “Public Service Media is fighting to be seen and heard in an increasingly competitive market. It fights with one arm behind its back, staring down multiple challenges – funding shortfalls, changing viewing habits and regulation that hasn’t kept pace with the media revolution of recent years. Together, we need to fix those foundations for the long term,” she acknowledged.

“So firstly, we will empower audiences by ensuring that high quality content is seen. The Media Act ensures Public Service Media has prominence on smart TVs. But we want to go further. As video viewing moves away from broadcasters’ own services and towards third party platforms we support Ofcom’s recommendation that Public Service Media content should be prominent on major video sharing platforms and on fair commercial terms. If we need to regulate we will.”

“But we would prefer industry to come together to move on this and move quickly. Because as you and we all recognise, we all benefit and are all stronger for the dynamic mixed ecology of our commercial broadcasters, streamers, studios and content creators that together with our independent production sector make the UK a global TV powerhouse.”

“Secondly, we will act to empower audiences further, so that not only do they see high quality content, but they can distinguish between news and polemic, and misleading or false content.”

She noted the importance of ensuring that the standards we expect from Public Service Media were reflected across the whole of broadcast media so that the highest standards are upheld, polemic is not presented as fact, and people can trust what they see.

She admitted that there were limits to what the Government can do to tilt the scales back in favour of Public Service Media without action from all stakeholders, and noted that Ofcom had called for more ambitious partnerships amongst Public Service Media providers – and with others in the sector – to support their sustainability and benefit audiences. “We agree,” she stated.

According to Nandy, every conversation she’d had with any creative over the last year has acknowledged the “absolutely fundamental” role of the BBC in the creative industries. “And I want you to know that as a Government, we believe in the BBC. It is a light on the hill for people here and across the world and the best defence against the tide of toxic populism, fear and division that sows distrust and costs us the ability to understand one another.”

She described the BBC as an institution founded to bring the best that has been thought and known to every home. “If it didn’t exist today we would have to invent it.”

“We hold the BBC to the highest standards because it matters so much. Upholding basic editorial standards whether in relation to Gaza or anything else matters precisely because those voices, from Palestine and every place where sunlight is needed, must be heard, and must be trusted.”

“People must be able to trust both not just what they see and hear, but trust in the BBC as an institution. That is why I will never let up on insisting on the highest standards in workplace culture and swift, decisive action when they are breached.”

“These conversations are never easy – but they matter – and it should be a source of pride to all of us that the BBC has played a leadership role in setting new industry standards by joining CIISA [Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority] and demanding those same standards from those it commissions.”

“Through the Charter Review we are determined to ensure the BBC remains relevant to audiences and that we feel a deep sense of connection with our national broadcaster. It must be able to command the trust of the public, provide honest, truthful and fearless reporting that holds power to account, however uncomfortable for those of us in public office.”

“The Charter Review is our opportunity to futureproof the BBC so it thrives not just for the next decade but well into the next century. We will look at how to fund it sustainably so it can deliver for all of us, not just some, to drive the growth of the creative industries, to nurture talent, to create jobs and invest across the whole of the UK. And continue to be the light on the hill here and overseas.”

“Later this year we will launch our Green Paper and we ask you all to be part of the conversation. Because the BBC belongs to all of us. Because the strong tradition of excellent media in our country must be treasured and nurtured in order to thrive, and because in the era we’re living through, to thrive means to change.”

“If I am asking a lot of you, it is because so much is at stake. There is no choice but to change – and that in turn presents all of us with a choice. To fall apart or rise together. This Government has chosen. Will you?”