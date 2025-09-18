Ireland: €6.5m awarded in Sound & Vision funding

Coimisiún na Meán has announced €6.46 million in funding for radio and TV productions around Ireland as part of the latest round of the Sound & Vision scheme. Round 56 will support the production of 57 culturally significant projects for Irish audiences for broadcast across national, regional, local and community stations. This brings the total amount of funding awarded this year to date to approximately €14.3 million.

This funding will support the production of a wide variety of formats; including Animation, Documentary, Drama, Education, and Entertainment, including productions catering for younger audiences.

Just over €2.9 million or nearly 46 per cent will go towards Irish language or bilingual projects for broadcast on a range of channels.

Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner with Coimisiún na Meán, commented: “Our most recent round of Sound & Vision funding will provide countless hours of programming, in Irish and English, for Irish audiences of all ages and from all backgrounds. The funded productions reflect the growing diversity of our society, highlighting Coimisiún na Meán’s goal of supporting and sustaining a media landscape that is accessible, inclusive and representative of contemporary Ireland.”

“Sound & Vision continues to be a vital source of funding for the independent production sector which will receive 97% of the funding awarded, including €750,000 for independent radio producers. Demand for funding in this round was nearly four times higher than the amount available, which is testament to the popularity of the Scheme and its vital role in fostering creativity and diversity, and enhancing sustainability in the independent production and broadcasting sectors,” added Ó Domhnaill.